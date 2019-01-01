Teenager seen acting suspiciously in Barking jailed for multiple offences

The 17-year-old was arrested after being seen acting suspiciously in Britannia Court, Barking. Picture: Met Police met

A teenager has been sentenced to seven and a half years in jail after being found guilty of a number of offences.

The 17-year-old was previously found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to possess of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon (baseball bat and machete) and possession of ammunition after being arrested on May 21, 2018.

On Wednesday, December 18 at Snaresbrook Crown Court he was sentenced to four years for each firearm offence, to be served concurrently.

He was also sentenced to:

-18 months for possession of a firearm with intent to cause alarm/harm/distress relating to an offence on 18 March 2018 to be served concurrently with the above

-Three years six months for a section 18 GBH relating to an offence on February 9, 2018

-Three years six months for a section 18 GBH relating to an offence on February 13 - to be served concurrently with the above.

The court heard that on Monday, May 21, 2018, the Met's Trident and Area Crime Command observed the teenager and two other men acting suspiciously around a VW Golf in Britannia Court, Barking.

When they left the location in an Audi, officers gained entry to the Golf and seized a bag containing a loaded shotgun, shotgun cartridges, bin liners, a black revolver gun and four bullets.

During further forensic examination of the car, additional items were recovered including a pair of disposable gloves and a machete, which was later linked to the 17-year-old following fingerprint analysis.

The Audi being driven by the three men was stopped by armed officers on the A13 at approximately 5.19pm. All three were arrested and taken into custody.

Officers searched the Audi and found numerous mobile phones, a pair of disposable gloves with gunshot residue on them, two walkie-talkies, a baseball bat and a balaclava.

The two other men were sentenced to 13 years each at the same court on Friday, June 14.