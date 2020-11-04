Boy, 16, charged with Barking stabbing

A 16-year-old has been charged with stabbing another teenager in Barking.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear in custody at Barkingside Youth Court today (Wednesday, November 4).

He is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to an incident in Ripple Road shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, October 27 which saw another 16-year-old boy taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.