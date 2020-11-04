Boy, 16, charged with Barking stabbing
PUBLISHED: 11:57 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 November 2020
Ken Mears
A 16-year-old has been charged with stabbing another teenager in Barking.
You may also want to watch:
The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear in custody at Barkingside Youth Court today (Wednesday, November 4).
He is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
The charges relate to an incident in Ripple Road shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, October 27 which saw another 16-year-old boy taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.