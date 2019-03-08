Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mother calls for safer streets after schoolboy is robbed outside Dagenham takeaway

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 July 2019

A 14-year-old boy was targeted at a Woodward Road takeaway by thugs who threatened to stab him before taking his iPhone. Picture: Google

A 14-year-old boy was targeted at a Woodward Road takeaway by thugs who threatened to stab him before taking his iPhone. Picture: Google

Archant

A mother whose son was robbed by thugs outside a chicken shop has pleaded for more to be done to make the streets safer.

The 14-year-old was with a friend getting food after school at a takeaway in Woodward Road, Dagenham, when an older boy snatched his Apple iPhone XR.

Two more bullies shoved him behind a wall outside the shop, but the Jo Richardson pupil refused to hand over his password to the £700 phone given to him by his parents for Christmas.

His mum said: "He was terrified. He gave them a different password, but they threatened to stab him. They spat on his face when they were shouting at him.

"No one is allowed to shout at my son and threaten him with a knife."

Fearing what might happen, the youngster gave them his password before the yobs told him to "run home".

The boy's friend called police who took him home.

The suspects were spotted in Barking town centre the day after the June 28 attack where they were arrested.

You may also want to watch:

But one was let off while the other two, aged 16 and 20, were bailed pending further investigation.

A Met spokesman said: "They have since been advised no further action will be taken.

"Despite a full investigation, officers have been unable to retrieve CCTV footage or forensic opportunities. The boy and his family have been kept informed."

On the mugging's effect, the lad's mum said: "He's not himself. He used to be active. Now he just stays in his room.

"He's a very good boy. It's really affected him. He was asking for a phone for a long time. Since he went to secondary school.

"To him it was everything he had. I'm glad he's safe and wasn't hurt, but he was hurt inside."

She added no passers-by tried to help him.

"I feel so angry. Everyone should be safe in this world. These things shouldn't be happening. Everyone should be able to feel safe here."

And she warned the brutes who did it could strike again.

"They have no mercy. I don't know what they will go on to do," she said.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Pair who murdered teenager in ‘brutal’ revenge attack

Kareem Lashley-Weeks. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Pair who murdered teenager in ‘brutal’ revenge attack

Kareem Lashley-Weeks. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Mother calls for safer streets after schoolboy is robbed outside Dagenham takeaway

A 14-year-old boy was targeted at a Woodward Road takeaway by thugs who threatened to stab him before taking his iPhone. Picture: Google

Goresbrook captain Barwick lauds veteran bowler Walsh

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffer heavy defeat to Charlton Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood cladding remains as Barking Riverside fire residents protest against returning to flats

Residents have protested after some of the flats near the block devastated by a fire on June 9 were deemed 'habitable'. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking Riverside fire: £20,000 raised to support families

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists