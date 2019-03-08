Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed at Upney station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to an altercation at the Tube station, in Upney Lane, at around 3.45pm today (Monday, October 7).

You may also want to watch:

Two teenage boys were found injured, one of whom had stab wounds. Police were unable to confirm their condition.

Both were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

The area around the station has been cordoned off while enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made.