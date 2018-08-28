Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl
PUBLISHED: 12:28 28 January 2019
Archant
Schoolchildren were involved in a brawl that left a sandwich takeaway trashed and shop assistant with a cut to the face.
Officers were called to the Subway store a few doors down from Dagenham Heathway station at 5.47pm on Friday following reports of a large group of youngsters fighting.
The group ran off when they saw the police coming.
A Met spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and a shop was damaged as a result of the disturbance.
“This resulted in a male member of staff sustaining a cut to the face from a broken window.”
There were no other injuries reported, according to the police spokeswoman who added that there had been no arrests with enquiries ongoing.
A video posted on social media shows a large crowd outside the shop with one girl standing on a table inside and someone appearing to bang on the front door from outside.