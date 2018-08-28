Search

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

PUBLISHED: 12:28 28 January 2019

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

Archant

Schoolchildren were involved in a brawl that left a sandwich takeaway trashed and shop assistant with a cut to the face.

Officers were called to the Subway store a few doors down from Dagenham Heathway station at 5.47pm on Friday following reports of a large group of youngsters fighting.

The group ran off when they saw the police coming.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and a shop was damaged as a result of the disturbance.

“This resulted in a male member of staff sustaining a cut to the face from a broken window.”

There were no other injuries reported, according to the police spokeswoman who added that there had been no arrests with enquiries ongoing.

A video posted on social media shows a large crowd outside the shop with one girl standing on a table inside and someone appearing to bang on the front door from outside.

