Cannabis discovered by police investigating burglary at house in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 07:55 21 October 2020

Police found cannabis plants while investigating a burglary at a house in Calverley Crescent last Thursday (October 15). Picture: Google

The police found cannabis plants while investigating a burglary.

Officers discovered the plants at a house in Calverley Crescent, Dagenham, after they were called at about 10.45pm on Thursday, October 15.

A Met spokesman said: “On entering the property, a number of suspected cannabis plants were discovered. There have been no arrests but enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.

