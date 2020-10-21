Cannabis discovered by police investigating burglary at house in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 07:55 21 October 2020
Archant
The police found cannabis plants while investigating a burglary.
Officers discovered the plants at a house in Calverley Crescent, Dagenham, after they were called at about 10.45pm on Thursday, October 15.
A Met spokesman said: “On entering the property, a number of suspected cannabis plants were discovered. There have been no arrests but enquiries into the circumstances continue.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.
