Cannabis discovered by police investigating burglary at house in Dagenham

Police found cannabis plants while investigating a burglary at a house in Calverley Crescent last Thursday (October 15). Picture: Google Archant

The police found cannabis plants while investigating a burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers discovered the plants at a house in Calverley Crescent, Dagenham, after they were called at about 10.45pm on Thursday, October 15.

You may also want to watch:

A Met spokesman said: “On entering the property, a number of suspected cannabis plants were discovered. There have been no arrests but enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.