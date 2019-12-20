Video

Appeal after cash-filled holdall stolen from back seat of car in Dagenham

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police investigating the theft of a cash-filled holdall from a parked car in Dagenham have released CCTV footage in a bid to trace those responsible.

The bag was on the back seat of a car which was parked in Stansgate Road on the morning of Saturday, November 16 - with the victim, a man in his 40s, reporting that it was taken after the rear window of his vehicle was smashed.

CCTV footage from a nearby shop shows two men in a silver Peugeot, with the number plate SJ54 NCU, park up behind the victim's car at around 10.15am. One man is seen to get out and walk across a grassy area before returning.

Officers have now released the footage and are appealing for anyone who recognises the man or the car he was in to get in touch.

Pc Aira Grigoniene said: "While the footage does not provide a clear image of the suspects' faces, it does show that one of the men we want to speak to appears to have a distinctive limp.

"The victim in this case had left a large quantity of cash in his car and it is clear from the suspects' behaviour that they knew this was the case.

"This has had a significant financial impact on him and we are committed to identifying those involved in this theft and bringing them to justice."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.