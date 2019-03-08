Video

Urine trouble as you've been caught on camera peeing in the street

Barking and Dagenham Council have released CCTV images of suspected public urinators and fly-tippers in the borough in the latest instalment of its Wall of Shame appeal. Picture: LBBD. Archant

Public urinators and rubbish dumpers are among the wrongdoers caught on camera by Barking and Dagenham Council.

Six in a row: These men have been caught being caught short in the street. Picture: LBBD. Six in a row: These men have been caught being caught short in the street. Picture: LBBD.

The council has released new CCTV images as part of its Wall of Shame appeal, which encourages residents who recognise any of the culprits caught on camera to report them to enforcement officers.

The latest 'grime crime' video features a host of new faces, including six men who urinated in broad daylight at the end of a residential street.

They were all caught relieving themselves at Westminster Gardens, Barking, close to the A13.

The video also features people caught dumping drawers and bin bags.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Urinating in public is gross, indecent behaviour, and it's not acceptable to our residents.

"We are also sick and tired of people dumping rubbish on our street.

"We often get asked if the CCTV videos make any difference - every episode has led to at least one person being caught and fined.

"It's reassuring to see that people caught committing grime crimes are being made to pay."

This woman appears to have mistaken the street for a dumping ground. Picture: LBBD. This woman appears to have mistaken the street for a dumping ground. Picture: LBBD.

In recent weeks, someone featured in the Wall of Shame appeal came forward and was given a £150 fine for fly-tipping.

Cllr Mullane said: "In 2017/18, we recovered more than £230,000 in fines issued to enviro-criminals.

"We absolutely won't tolerate this behaviour in Barking and Dagenham and neither will our residents who follow the rules.

"I urge residents to watch the latest episode and tell us confidentially if they recognise any person selfishly spoiling our borough."

Do you recognise this distinctive red jacket? It could lead the council to this suspected flytipper. Picture: LBBD. Do you recognise this distinctive red jacket? It could lead the council to this suspected flytipper. Picture: LBBD.

To confidentially report anyone in the videos, email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk or call 020 8724 8898.