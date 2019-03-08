Search

Advanced search

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

PUBLISHED: 10:13 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 21 September 2019

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A gang member from Chadwell Heath has been jailed for nine years after he and his accomplices were found with two kilograms of cocaine.

Mark Lambie, 48, of Whalebone Grove, pleaded guilty on Friday, March 8 to supply of Class A drugs and he was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday, September 20 to nine years in prison.

Ben Hamill, 43, of Buckingham Road, Richmond-upon-Thames, also pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 17 to supply of Class A drugs and he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

A third man, Jamal Primus, 38, of Felixstowe Road, Tottenham, was found guilty on Monday, July 29 of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine). He will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 1.

On Friday, January 25, officers from the Met's Specialist Crime North Proactive Syndicate conducted a proactive operation targeting a group of gang members from north London.

You may also want to watch:

Officers observed Lambie and Primus arrive at a pub on Ship Lane in Mortlake in separate vehicles.

A short time later, Hamill arrived and handed Lambie a white bag. The men then left the location and officers later carried out a stop of two vehicles, including the car Lambie and Primas were travelling in, on Seven Sisters Road, N4.

Two kilos of cocaine were recovered and the men were arrested.

On Tuesday, January 29, Hamill was arrested and a search of his address revealed 15 sets of packaging containing cocaine residue, identical to the packaging found wrapped around the cocaine seized on January 25.

Det Insp Pete McDonald, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This successful operation has seen a significant amount of cocaine removed from the drugs market. Thanks to the dedication of my team, these gang members have been removed from the streets of London and will now serve lengthy sentences.

"Drugs destroy lives and fuel crime and violence in our communities. We will not stop in our efforts to robustly target this kind of criminality and I hope the sentencing serves as a stark reminder to those involved in drugs offences."

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

T20: Essex stalwart Bopara excited, focused for Vitality Blast Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex in batting action during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Daggers blog: Successful season on the cards?

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Barking vice-captain Seeley is anticipating a ‘feisty’ tie with rivals Ilford Wanderers

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Barking must stop FC Romania playing says boss Gardner

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists