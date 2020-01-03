Search

Advanced search

Chadwell Heath terrorist who took selfie on secret phone sent back to jail

PUBLISHED: 15:42 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 03 January 2020

Ahmed Aweys. Picture: Met Police

Ahmed Aweys. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A convicted terrorist from Chadwell Heath who took a selfie on a secret phone has been sent back to jail.

Ahmed Aweys, 34, was originally sentenced to 25 months in jail in January 2019 for three charges of disseminating a terrorist publication.

He was made subject of a terrorism notification order as part of the terms of his release on licence in August.

But in September, police found he had used an unauthorised bank account belonging to his sister to receive three Department for Work and Pensions payments after applying for universal credit.

The Old Bailey heard how when officers went to arrest him, they found he also had a second phone he had not declared to police

You may also want to watch:

An examination of the mobile device revealed he had used it to send texts, make calls and search the internet. He had even taken a selfie on it.

Aweys, who was recalled to prison, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching notification order requirements and appeared to be sentenced at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth jail.

Mr Justice Sweeney handed him 16 months for each offence to run concurrently with each other and his original sentence.

The judge said the defendant had deliberately flouted the terrorism notification requirement.

He said: "The requirements are clearly there for the important purpose of enabling the authorities to keep track of the activities of those who have been convicted of terrorism offences and thereby minimise the danger by them to members of the public."

The purpose of the jail sentence was "punishment, deterrent and protection of the public", he said.

The court heard Aweys was due for release in September.

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers blog: McMahon Taylor-made for managerial post

Digger Dagger signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Daggers swiftly appoint ex-Macclesfield Town boss McMahon

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brown insists Daggers have platform to build on for Torquay contest

Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Barking and Bedfont Sports have come along way says boss Gardner

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces. Picture: The Entertainer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists