Chadwell Heath terrorist who took selfie on secret phone sent back to jail

A convicted terrorist from Chadwell Heath who took a selfie on a secret phone has been sent back to jail.

Ahmed Aweys, 34, was originally sentenced to 25 months in jail in January 2019 for three charges of disseminating a terrorist publication.

He was made subject of a terrorism notification order as part of the terms of his release on licence in August.

But in September, police found he had used an unauthorised bank account belonging to his sister to receive three Department for Work and Pensions payments after applying for universal credit.

The Old Bailey heard how when officers went to arrest him, they found he also had a second phone he had not declared to police

An examination of the mobile device revealed he had used it to send texts, make calls and search the internet. He had even taken a selfie on it.

Aweys, who was recalled to prison, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching notification order requirements and appeared to be sentenced at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth jail.

Mr Justice Sweeney handed him 16 months for each offence to run concurrently with each other and his original sentence.

The judge said the defendant had deliberately flouted the terrorism notification requirement.

He said: "The requirements are clearly there for the important purpose of enabling the authorities to keep track of the activities of those who have been convicted of terrorism offences and thereby minimise the danger by them to members of the public."

The purpose of the jail sentence was "punishment, deterrent and protection of the public", he said.

The court heard Aweys was due for release in September.