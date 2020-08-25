Two more men charged after Gale Street stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch Archant

Four men have been charged in connection with a car crash and stabbing near Becontree Underground station in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lionel Ruzila, 27, from Dagenham and Tyronne Danso, 24, from Romford have been charged with violent disorder and other offences following the incident on August 17.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rizula is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today (August 25).

Mr Danso was remanded into custody after appearing at the same court yesterday.

• READ MORE: Gale Street stabbing: Three arrested and two charged after ‘violent disorder’ near Becontree Station

Two other men - Ghyslaine de Sintat, 29, of Greenwich, and Ryan Delaney, 22, of Romford - previously appeared after each being charged with violent disorder and dangerous driving last week.

Police were called to Gale Street, Dagenham around 6.20pm on Monday, August 17, to reports of a collision and a stabbing.

It’s believed two cars collided and a man inside one of the vehicles was stabbed.