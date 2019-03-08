Barking men charged with murder

Two men from Barking have been charged with murder and GBH with intent following their extradition from Belgium. The charges are in connection with a south London double-stabbing.

Jose Perez Fana, 30, and Kelvin Plata Fana, 22, both live in Cowbridge Lane and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this morning (October 25).

They were arrested by Belgian police in Antwerp last week and extradited back to the UK.

The charges come after an incident in which 24-year-old Norman Bertran-Tavarez died and another 25-year-old man was seriously injured near Elephant & Castle Underground station on September 1.