Men from Dagenham and Custom House charged after police raids

Men from Dagenham and Custom House have been charged after a series of early morning raids.

Haydn Nurden, 34, of Shafter Road, Dagenham and Anthony Hurling, 30, of Varley Road, Custom House were each charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Mr Nurden was also charged with conspiracy to possess firearms.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 14).

The charges followed early morning raids in Dagenham, Custom House and Grays yesterday.