Inquest opens into death of Barking man whose body was found in a Dagenham lake

An inquest has opened after the body of Christopher Knowles was discovered in a lake at The Chase Nature Reserve. Picture: MPS Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was discovered in a lake.

Christopher Knowles of Maud Gardens, Barking, was reported missing after last being seen at The Chase Nature Reserve in Dagenham on March 1 where he had been taken for a night fishing trip.

The alarm was raised after a lake manager spotted the 43-year-old's fishing gear left unattended, the opening of an inquest into Christopher's death at Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard today (May 23).

His lifeless body was found when a dog ran into the lake on March 18 during a walk at the reserve after becoming distracted by something in the water.

Its owner used a tree branch to pull it closer only to discover it was Christopher after finding his ID.

A post mortem at Queen's Hospital in Romford gave the cause of death as drowning and epileptic seizure.

Assistant coroner, Ian Wade QC, said: "Death by drowning is plainly an unnatural cause so an inquest is required. Was [Christopher] known to mental health services?"

Mr Wade called for evidence to be sought from the ambulance service, Christopher's family and eyewitnesses.

The inquest is due to begin on August 30.