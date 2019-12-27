Search

Missing man Dennis Farnall: Police appeal as four released from custody

PUBLISHED: 19:16 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 27 December 2019

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The investigation into a man missing from Barking and Dagenham continues, led by the East Area Command Unit.

Police cordoned off Greatfields Park. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999LondonPolice cordoned off Greatfields Park. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London

Dennis Farnall, 62, was reported missing from his home in Stanley Avenue, Barking on December 21.

He was last seen on December 20 in the Thames View area. He was wearing a black coat, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Dennis is known to frequent Farr Avenue and Bastable Avenue.

His family and police remain very concerned for his welfare and continue to appeal for anyone who has any information to make contact.

Specialist officers searching Greatfields Park, Barking, on Christmas Day. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999LondonSpecialist officers searching Greatfields Park, Barking, on Christmas Day. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London

Owing to the length of time that he has been missing, Dennis continues to be treated as a high-risk missing person, and officers are investigating potentially suspicious circumstances to establish whether he has come to any harm.

As part of the investigation, on December 24 officers arrested a 53-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery and kidnap.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

All four have been released under investigation.

A number of crime scenes in Barking have been established and searched as part of the investigation.

Police are aware of speculation and can confirm that a body has not been recovered from the area.

Anyone who has seen Dennis, or might know of his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 or 07880 059280 quoting reference 19MIS050362.

Anyone with information can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

