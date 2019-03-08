Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

PUBLISHED: 11:37 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 15 July 2019

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Barking and Dagenham has unveiled its new council-funded policing team that will be tasked with closing brothels, preventing illegal traveller camps and tackling drug dealing.

The nine police officers and one police sergeant replace the now defunct estates team, which was in operation since 2016.

The estates team, which was funded by the Met and leaseholders and tenants, had 16 PCs and two sergeants - more than twice the number of the new task force.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were regularly patrolling all council housing properties in the borough as well as other problem areas nominated by the housing department for "priority patrols".

However, the council has promised at least four officers from the new task force will be on duty every day of the week under the new plans and will "predominantly be responsible for tackling crimes identified as a priority by the local authority".

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We have suffered from massive government cuts to the police and lost 1,000 officers from the East Area Police Basic Command Unit since 2010. Resident safety is one of our top priorities and that is why we are prepared to pump money into policing.

"The new taskforce will pick up where the estates team left-off, tackling issues that we know have a significant impact on our communities and the lives of people who live in them."

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Barking and Dagenham council says it’s seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears.

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Recorder letters: Thanks to rescuers at station, Brexit, new school and Alzheimer’s thanks

Dave Tanner fell off his bicycle and was helped near Chadwell Heath station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Barking and Dagenham council says it’s seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears.

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Recorder letters: Thanks to rescuers at station, Brexit, new school and Alzheimer’s thanks

Dave Tanner fell off his bicycle and was helped near Chadwell Heath station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

24-hour challenge among last week’s events for Barking Roadrunners

Barking Roadrunners competed in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble. Picture: BRR

Daggers coach Brown impressed by squad togetherness

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists