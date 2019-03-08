Search

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

PUBLISHED: 16:11 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 30 September 2019

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

A woman was injured when a driver crashed into her car after allegedly failing to stop for police.

Officers requested a car to stop in Wood Lane, Dagenham, near Martins Corner at around 2.40pm after seeing that it was being driven erratically.

The driver then reportedly failed to do so and crashed into another vehicle.

He fled on foot but was chased and arrested nearby on suspicion of multiple driving offences.

He has been taken into custody.

The injured woman's condition is said to be not life-changing or life-threatening.

