Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The most dangerous roads and junctions in Barking and Dagenham have been revealed thanks to figures showing the location of every crash last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Newham dropped from 630 in 2017 to 585 in 2018.

A significant number of crashes were recorded at the A406 roundabout in Barking as well as at the junctions along the A13.

Wood Lane's junctions with both Valence Avenue and Green Lane featured as crash hotspots, as did Rainham Road South and the A12 junction in Marks Gate.

Of the 585 crashes recorded last year, one was fatal, 95 were serious and 489 recorded as slight.

It ranks Barking and Dagenham's roads as more dangerous than neighbouring Redbridge, but the borough saw less crashes than Newham and Havering.