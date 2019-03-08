Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A cyclist is in a critical condition following a crash in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, in his 50s, was injured in a collision with a car at the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services atteneded the incident, which took place shortly before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2) with the cyclist taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD reference 5352/02July.