Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash
PUBLISHED: 10:03 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 03 July 2019
A cyclist is in a critical condition following a crash in Dagenham.
The man, in his 50s, was injured in a collision with a car at the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue.
Emergency services atteneded the incident, which took place shortly before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2) with the cyclist taken to hospital.
No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD reference 5352/02July.
