Window cleaner who burgled his elderly victims homes could be jailed today

A crooked window cleaner who burgled his elderly client's homes in Dagenham after they trusted him to use their toilet alone is due to be sentenced today.

David Thomas George Hampshire, 28, of Osborne Square, cleaned his victims' windows before duping his way into their homes to steal their jewellery on at least four occasions between September 21 and November 2.

Earlier this month, he admitted four counts of burglary on the first day of his trial and is due to be sentenced today at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

PC Raheel Sarwar, who led the investigation, said: "Although most of the items stolen in these burglaries were not worth a great deal of money, each piece was of significant sentimental value to the victims who were left devastated when they were taken.

"The victims had trust in Hampshire, who completely abused the kindness they showed by letting him into their homes.

"Thanks to the thorough investigation carried out by our officers, Hampshire had no choice but to admit his guilt and we hope this brings some level of closure to the victims caught up in his deceitful actions.

"We are continuing to work to reunite the victims in this case with their jewellery, which we believe may have been pawned, and urge anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.