Dagenham car repair shop fined more than £1600 over waste disposal records

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 May 2019

A car repair shop at Unit 6a, VW House, Selinas Lane in Dagenham has been fined a total of £1,668 for failing to provide records that showed how it disposed of its waste.

A car repair shop at Unit 6a, VW House, Selinas Lane in Dagenham has been fined a total of £1,668 for failing to provide records that showed how it disposed of its waste.

A Dagenham car repair shop has been ordered to pay a total of £1,668 after failing to prove how it disposed of waste.

Barking and Dagenham Council officers found a large amount of waste - including car parts, gas bottles and overflowing trade waste bins - during a routine inspection at the shop in Selinas Lane last July.

Shop owner Vasile Stirbo failed to produce waste transfer notes for his general and recycled waste, used car parts and waste engine oil.

Businesses must keep copies of their waste transfer notes for up to two years to prove they are lawfully disposing of their waste.

After Stirbo confirmed he also took his business waste to a local recycle centre, he was unable to provide a copy of a valid waste carrier licence for his business waste.

He was given two £300 fixed penalty notices but after he failed to pay the fines, he was summoned to court.

Stirbo was found guilty and ordered to pay £800 in fines, a £40 victim surcharge and £828 costs to the council at Barkingside Magistrates Court on on Friday, April 12.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Businesses that operate in Barking and Dagenham have a legal responsibility to dispose of their waste properly.

"They must also ensure that the person who takes away their waste is authorised to do so and they must keep records.

"We take a very strong view on this: business waste must be disposed of properly and safely to ensure it doesn't cause any harm to health or pollute and spoil our environment.

"Local businesses must follow the right guidelines and any that fail to comply with the law on waste management will face heavy fines."

