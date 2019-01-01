Search

Advanced search

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

PUBLISHED: 11:25 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 04 December 2019

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A Dagenham man who stole vehicles from driveways in Kent has been sent to a young offenders' institution.

Kyle Ainsley, 20, of Pettit's Place, committed a string of offences last year, targeting homes in Maidstone and Medway.

During the early hours of August 23, 2018, people living in a property in the village of East Farleigh, near Maidstone, were disturbed by a car engine running outside.

They saw Ainsley driving off in their Audi A3, which had been parked on the driveway.

Two days later, a Citroen C3 was stolen after a house in the Medway town of Strood was burgled.

Another car theft took place a short time later, when a Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from a different road in Strood.

You may also want to watch:

On that occasion, the front door was forced open with a screwdriver and the keys taken.

Ainsley was arrested on September 6 in Essex.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and a charge of attempted burglary at Maidstone Crown Court. Another six offences will lie on file.

Ainsley was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institution on Monday, December 2.

Detective Constable Dan Bister, who lead the investigation, said: "Ainsley was intent on stealing valuable cars from the driveways of Kent residents in the depths of the night.

"Driving with no insurance or valid licence, he also posed a significant threat to other drivers on the road at the time of the crimes.

"He is still a young man and I only hope this sentence will at least cause him to reflect on his actions and perhaps begin to understand the profound and long lasting impact burglary offences have on victims."

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Death of woman found in Dagenham ‘not suspicious’, police say

The death of a woman found at her home in Durham Road, Dagenham, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Google

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Takeaway worker injured after teens ‘ransack’ Dagenham restaurant

The Cook Road branch of McDonald's. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Death of woman found in Dagenham ‘not suspicious’, police say

The death of a woman found at her home in Durham Road, Dagenham, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Google

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Takeaway worker injured after teens ‘ransack’ Dagenham restaurant

The Cook Road branch of McDonald's. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham event celebrates achievements of disabled people

IDDP Barking and Dagenham chair Neal Crowley (centre) with mayor Peter Chand (behind) and IDDP staff and volunteers. The goal of the event is to put back on limits put on disabled people. Picture: Luke Acton.

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

New parking system installed at Barking’s Vicarage Field

Vicarage Field is set to introduce a new parking system in an effort to prevent queuing. Picture: Ken Mears.

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Chorley boss says they were not at their best in Daggers win

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists