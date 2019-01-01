Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A Dagenham man who stole vehicles from driveways in Kent has been sent to a young offenders' institution.

Kyle Ainsley, 20, of Pettit's Place, committed a string of offences last year, targeting homes in Maidstone and Medway.

During the early hours of August 23, 2018, people living in a property in the village of East Farleigh, near Maidstone, were disturbed by a car engine running outside.

They saw Ainsley driving off in their Audi A3, which had been parked on the driveway.

Two days later, a Citroen C3 was stolen after a house in the Medway town of Strood was burgled.

Another car theft took place a short time later, when a Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from a different road in Strood.

On that occasion, the front door was forced open with a screwdriver and the keys taken.

Ainsley was arrested on September 6 in Essex.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and a charge of attempted burglary at Maidstone Crown Court. Another six offences will lie on file.

Ainsley was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institution on Monday, December 2.

Detective Constable Dan Bister, who lead the investigation, said: "Ainsley was intent on stealing valuable cars from the driveways of Kent residents in the depths of the night.

"Driving with no insurance or valid licence, he also posed a significant threat to other drivers on the road at the time of the crimes.

"He is still a young man and I only hope this sentence will at least cause him to reflect on his actions and perhaps begin to understand the profound and long lasting impact burglary offences have on victims."