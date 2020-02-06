Arrest made in Dagenham during series of dawn raids

A person was arrested in Dagenham during a series of dawn raids aimed at stopping county lines drug dealing.

The raids - which also targeted properties in Kennington, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree i- resulted in 13 people being arrested this morning (Thursday, February 6).

Suspected class A drugs, a four-figure sum of cash and a stun gun were seized, with Essex Police saying two county lines were disrupted.

Det Chief Insp Paul Wells said: "A team of detectives has been working over the last seven months to gather evidence against criminals selling illegal drugs and exploiting vulnerable people in our communities.

"Nearly 100 specialist officers forced entry to addresses in a series of 'dawn raids', arresting suspects and searching for drugs, cash, weapons and other evidence."