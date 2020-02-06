Search

Arrest made in Dagenham during series of dawn raids

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 February 2020

Essex Police carrying out a raid on one of the properties. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

A person was arrested in Dagenham during a series of dawn raids aimed at stopping county lines drug dealing.

The raids - which also targeted properties in Kennington, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree i- resulted in 13 people being arrested this morning (Thursday, February 6).

Suspected class A drugs, a four-figure sum of cash and a stun gun were seized, with Essex Police saying two county lines were disrupted.

Det Chief Insp Paul Wells said: "A team of detectives has been working over the last seven months to gather evidence against criminals selling illegal drugs and exploiting vulnerable people in our communities.

"Nearly 100 specialist officers forced entry to addresses in a series of 'dawn raids', arresting suspects and searching for drugs, cash, weapons and other evidence."

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

