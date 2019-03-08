Search

Jailed: Disqualified driver who skipped sentencing hearing

PUBLISHED: 15:24 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 30 May 2019

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A disqualified driver who failed to turn up at court after being caught behind the wheel has been jailed.

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard how Ahmet Tecimer, of Armstead Walk, Dagenham, was pulled over by police in Writtle, Essex, in December last year after being concerned about how his car was being driven.

He initially gave a false name but was established as being the driver, despite being banned from doing so.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified but failed to turn up to his sentencing hearing on May 15.

He was arrested on Saturday, May 25, and taken straight to court where he was jailed for 16 weeks and disqualified for a further 12 months.

Tercimer was also given a further week in prison, to run consecutively, for failing to surrender to police.

He received no separate penalty for driving without insurance and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Pc Paul Hills said: "Tercimer thought he was above the law and will now face time in prison and a further disqualification.

"He was also given a prison sentence for failing to turn up to his sentence.

"This outcome sends a clear message that if you're banned from driving and drive a vehicle, it's only a matter of time before you're caught and prosecuted."

