Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google. Archant

Police have appealed for witnesses after a double stabbing in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police say two males suffered knife stab injuries in an attack on Rugby Road around 10pm on Tuesday (October 29).

One of the victims is believed to have life changing injuries.

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.