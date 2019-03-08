Search

Dealer kept drugs hidden up his bum for EIGHT days after he was arrested

PUBLISHED: 17:06 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 10 July 2019

Andrew Bell has been jailed for drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

Andrew Bell has been jailed for drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A drug dealer kept crack cocaine and heroin up his bum for EIGHT days in a bid to stop police from finding his stash after he was arrested.

Andrew Bryant-Bell, of Third Avenue, Dagenham, held tight for more than a week before handing over a bag containing 35 wraps of heroin and 48 with crack cocaine.

Yesterday he was jailed for three years and four months after admitting possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply at an earlier court hearing.

Maidstone Crown Court heard the 25-year-old was held by plain-clothed officers who were on patrol in an area in Maidstone known for drug dealing.

Officers also seized four phones found on him and one had messages relating to drug dealing.

Following a search at the police station, officers suspected he had drugs hidden on him but he refused to hand them over until eight days later.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Ray Quiller said: "Bryant-Bell came to Maidstone with a significant amount of Class A drugs and believed he could avoid arrest by hiding the cocaine and heroin.

"Our plain clothes officers are diligent in their searches and will take measures to seize drugs, wherever they are secreted.

"This sentence should send a message to dealers that if they visit this town they will swiftly be brought to justice."

