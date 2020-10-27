Town hall to announce winning bidder for Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First Archant

The winning bidder to own and operate Dagenham’s Hollywood-style film studios is to be announced next week.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell is expected to announce which firm will take on the Made in Dagenham film and TV studios at a virtual event at 10am on Tuesday, November 3.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions about the scheme to a panel which includes the chief executive of the successful company, mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Adrian Wootton from the British Film Commission and Cllr Rodwell.

Questions can be submitted in advance on the council website at lbbd.gov.uk/made-in-dagenham-film-studios

A 250-year leasehold sale was given the green light by Barking and Dagenham Council cabinet members on October 20 on the condition the operator builds and manages the studios.

In the meeting, members were told the council wanted to attract “high class talent and huge players in the market”.

Cllr Rodwell said at the time: “This decision is a big step forward on our journey to make Dagenham London’s Hollywood.”