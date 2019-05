Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was stabbed in Dagenham Heathway on Monday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics called the police just after 7pm after the man was found with a slash wound.

A Met spokesman confirmed the incident, saying: "The man was taken to an east London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening."

So far there have been no arrests and the police continue to make enquiries.