Fined: Dagenham lettings agent that failed to publish their fees

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 February 2019

Atco Estates, of Green Lane, Dagenham has been fined £4,000 after failing to publish the correct fees for tenants and landlords. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A ‘rogue’ letting agent has been fined £4,000 after failing to publish the correct fees for tenants and landlords.

Atco Estates, of Green Lane, Dagenham also failed to provide information about their membership of a scheme meant to safeguard money held on behalf of clients.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: “We won’t allow businesses who do not play by the rules to get away with it.

“We will continue to clamp down on rogue letting agents.

“If you want to be a letting agent in Barking and Dagenham, the message is crystal clear: you must comply with the law.”

Letting agents must display their fees online and in branches so prospective tenants and landlords know what they’re paying when entering into a rental agreement.

The council’s trading standards officers first advised Atco Estates about the rules in January 2017 but fees listed on the agent’s website were inaccurate during a check last May.

Atco Estates appealed a fine saying that they had displayed fees and couldn’t afford to pay.

But a tribunal found the fees listed on the agent’s website were inaccurate.

