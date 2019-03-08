Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder.

A man from Dagenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a dawn raid.

Police simultaenously carried out warrants in Dagenham, Tilbury and Grays in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in connection with the investigation into the death of Trevor Cowan.

The 35-year-old, of Grays, fell ill at his home on April 18 and later died in hospital. Essex Police believe he was assaulted in the days before his death.

As a result of the raids, police arrested a 28-year-old from Dagenham, a 27-year-old from Grays and three men from Tilbury aged 18, 20 and 34 on suspicion of murder. All remain in custody.