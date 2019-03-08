Dagenham man charged with manslaughter

Jamie Sheppard is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court.

A Dagenham man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man from Grays.

Jamie Sheppard, 29, of Rainham Road South, was one of five people to be arrested in connection with the death of Trevor Cowan after dawn raids were carried out yesterday (Tuesday).

Mr Cowan, 35, fell ill on April 18 and later died in hospital. He had been assaulted six days earlier.

Sheppard and three others - Jamie Dowman, 34, of Raphael Avenue, Tilbury, 20-year-old Alfie Livett, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, and Harry Millington, 27, of Salisbury Road, Grays, are due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).

All are charged with manslaughter, two counts of assault by beating, aggravated burglary, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A fifth man who was arrested remains in custody.