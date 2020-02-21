Search

Dagenham man charged with robbery at amusement arcade

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 February 2020

Medway Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

A man from Dagenham has been charged with a robbery at an amusement arcade.

Florjan Lleshli, of Ager Avenue, appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 19 charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of possessing a knife in a public place.

The 28-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, March 18.

The charges relate to an incident in at an amusement arcade in Gravesend, Kent, on Sunday, February 16 as well as separate incidents in Romford and Welling in July last year.

