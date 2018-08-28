Jailed: Dagenham man who drove his car at a police officer in Leicester

Sadiq Giwa has been convicted of multiple offences after driving his car at a Police Community Support Officer. Picture: Leicestershire Police. Leicestershire Police

A Dagenham man has been jailed after driving his car at a police officer in Leicestershire.

Leicester Crown Court heard Sadiq Idowu Giwa, of Hedgemans Way, deliberately drove at the PCSO who was responding to a report of a vehicle causing an obstruction in Leicester.

The PCSO was trying to talk to Giwa, who was at the wheel of the obstructing car, when without speaking he reversed the car before accelerating forward at the officer.

The car narrowly missed the PCSO before the mirror clipped his elbow as he tried to open the car door.

Giwa then sped off but was tracked by CCTV as he drove around the city.

He eventually stopped for perusing officers but as a special constable approached his car he pushed them over and tried to make his escape on foot.

He was caught and arrested and when officers searched his car they found class A and B drugs.

Today he was jailed for two-and-a-half years after he was convicted of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

PC Jason Harriman, investigating officer, said: “Assaults on emergency workers is a serious offence and will not be tolerated.

“Giwa made a deliberate decision to drive his car at an officer and had it not been for him jumping out of the way it could have been much worse.

“Both the PCSO and the special constable assaulted by Giwa were merely responding to duty as they do every day.

“Being assaulted is not an acceptable part of the job and officers should not be treated in this way.”