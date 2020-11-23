Man who knifed party-goer to death in drunken row convicted of manslaughter

Vasile Firanda of Marlborough Road, Dagenham stabbed Viorel Stefan to death and committed grievous bodily harm against a 55-year-old woman during a dinner party last December. Picture: MPS Archant

A man who stabbed one of his victims with such force the knife went through her hand in a drunken row at a dinner party has been convicted of manslaughter.

Firanda stabbed Mr Stefan in the back twice. Picture: MPS Firanda stabbed Mr Stefan in the back twice. Picture: MPS

Romanian national Vasile Firanda, of Marlborough Road, Dagenham, attacked and killed Viorel Stefan, 49, and committed grievous bodily harm against a 55-year-old woman.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: “This was a sad and needless loss of life. A personal affront, fuelled by alcohol, so quickly became murderously violent.

“It is unlikely that we will ever know the full details of the events that led to the death of Viorel Stefan as the accounts provided by the defendant were changing and conflicting as our investigation progressed.

“What is clear is that the wounds that killed Mr Stefan were undoubtedly inflicted by Firanda and he will now face many years in prison.”

Firanda had drunk a “significant” amount of booze at the dinner party in Marlborough Road on December 14 last year, according to police.

Everyone at the party was Romanian, however, Mr Stefan and another person came from a Romanian region where Ukrainian is also spoken.

During a conversation they lapsed into their native tongue. Firanda, who does not speak Ukrainian, flew into a rage because he could not follow what they were saying.

A row broke out between Mr Stefan and Firanda in the middle of which the woman tried to calm things down.

Enraged, Firanda stabbed her in the back of the hand with such ferocity the blade went through her hand and emerged from the palm.

He then stabbed Mr Stefan twice in the back causing injuries police have described as “catastrophic”.

Mr Stefan died at the scene half an hour after police were called in by paramedics at 10.10pm.

A sample from Firanda showed his blood alcohol level to be three and a half times the legal driving limit.

Firanda, now aged 60, was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder and later charged with the killing and attack on the woman.

He appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, November 23 where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is due to be sentenced at the same court on January 8.