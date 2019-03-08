Search

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

PUBLISHED: 17:56 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 02 May 2019

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Archant

A computer engineer has vowed he won’t throw another party until he’s 100 after being fined almost £2,000 for playing music too loud at his 50th birthday bash.

Colin Platt of Lichfield Road, Dagenham, had been looking forward to meeting friends he hadn't seen since school at the first party he had organised.

But according to Barking and Dagenham Council high levels of bass were 'bouncing off the houses on the opposite side of the street' on September 8 last year when a noise officer visited following a neighbour's complaint.

They spoke to Colin just after midnight explaining he was causing a statutory nuisance because of the noise coming from a marquee in the back garden.

The official asked Colin to take the music inside, but he said his guests had just arrived and offered instead to turn it down.

But not long after the get together he received news the council was taking him to court for noise nuisance.

He was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £719 costs to the council in a hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' on April 12.

Colin said: “I'm baffled. The music wasn't loud inside the marquee. I tried explaining my situation to the council, but they weren't listening. I've never been a noise nuisance in my entire life. It was my first party.

“I won't be having another until I'm 100 now.”

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Nobody objects to a party with reasonable noise levels, but residents feel frustrated and upset when they have to endure excessively loud music, especially late at night.

“Mr Platt's disregard for his neighbours was unacceptable.

“This case shows we will prosecute and fine people to stop unreasonable noise.”

She added anyone affected by 'unreasonable noise' should report it while it is affecting them so council officers can witness it and gather evidence for further action.

But Colin added: “It's beyond a joke. They must think I'm a millionaire or have a pot of gold.

“I've no idea why they have come at me like this. They've treated me like some 19-year-old geezer playing loud music every day.

“They want to make a profit out of me.”

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘My heart is broken beyond repair’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

