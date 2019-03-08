Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT Archant

A computer engineer has vowed he won’t throw another party until he’s 100 after being fined almost £2,000 for playing music too loud at his 50th birthday bash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colin Platt of Lichfield Road, Dagenham, had been looking forward to meeting friends he hadn't seen since school at the first party he had organised.

But according to Barking and Dagenham Council high levels of bass were 'bouncing off the houses on the opposite side of the street' on September 8 last year when a noise officer visited following a neighbour's complaint.

They spoke to Colin just after midnight explaining he was causing a statutory nuisance because of the noise coming from a marquee in the back garden.

The official asked Colin to take the music inside, but he said his guests had just arrived and offered instead to turn it down.

Colin was celebrating his 50th birthday. Picture: COLIN PLATT Colin was celebrating his 50th birthday. Picture: COLIN PLATT

But not long after the get together he received news the council was taking him to court for noise nuisance.

He was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £719 costs to the council in a hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' on April 12.

You may also want to watch:

Colin said: “I'm baffled. The music wasn't loud inside the marquee. I tried explaining my situation to the council, but they weren't listening. I've never been a noise nuisance in my entire life. It was my first party.

Colin and his wife Dot. Picture: COLIN PLATT Colin and his wife Dot. Picture: COLIN PLATT

“I won't be having another until I'm 100 now.”

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Nobody objects to a party with reasonable noise levels, but residents feel frustrated and upset when they have to endure excessively loud music, especially late at night.

“Mr Platt's disregard for his neighbours was unacceptable.

“This case shows we will prosecute and fine people to stop unreasonable noise.”

She added anyone affected by 'unreasonable noise' should report it while it is affecting them so council officers can witness it and gather evidence for further action.

But Colin added: “It's beyond a joke. They must think I'm a millionaire or have a pot of gold.

“I've no idea why they have come at me like this. They've treated me like some 19-year-old geezer playing loud music every day.

“They want to make a profit out of me.”