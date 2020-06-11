Dagenham man, 19, fourth person charged with Haringey murder

Haringey man Chad Gordon, 27, was fatally shot on May 18. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Dagenham teenager will face court today after being charged with the murder of a man in north London.

Cameron Robinson, 19, of Rainham Road South, was charged with the murder of Chad Gordon and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on Wednesday, June 10.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (June 11).

Mr Gordon was fatally shot in the head in Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey on Monday, May 18.

Three other men have previously been charged with his murder.

Clive Spencer, 23, of Ermine Road in north London was charged with murder and assisting an offender and Talye Olabisi, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with murder.

Both appeared at the Old Bailey on June 2 and will next appear on August 18.

Mason Sani-Semedo, 18, from Tottenham, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on June 6 charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will next appear in court at a later date.