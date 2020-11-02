Search

Advanced search

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

PUBLISHED: 09:06 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 02 November 2020

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

A Dagenham man has been jailed for his role in a scam that targeted elderly people.

Albino Chaves was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, October 27 to two years and four months imprisonment after he admitted nine counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and three counts of conspiracy to defraud.

The 24-year-old, of Bentry Road, was involved in a series of frauds in March and April, when conmen contacted elderly victims claiming to be from their bank.

In each case, they said the victim would receive a new bank card and a courier would go to their home to exchange their old card for a new one. Sometimes they were also offered gift vouchers for the exchange.

Chaves was arrested on April 14 after being identified through CCTV and forensic evidence as the courier. He was released on bail with conditions not to enter Essex, while police continued their enquiries.

On April 23, a woman in Frinton, Essex was called in the same way as the victims in the previous incidents.

After speaking with her daughter, she was worried it was a scam.

You may also want to watch:

The woman was called again a few hours later by the scammer and told a courier would arrive within a few minutes. She explained it was not convenient but he persisted. She hung up and called police.

Officers attended and waited for the courier to arrive. During that time, another victim from Frinton called to report a courier had collected her bank card.

Police stopped a black Mercedes in Thorpe-le-Soken after they noticed it driving around the area and became suspicious.

Chaves was one of the men inside. His mobile phone was seized and officers found messages talking about both fraud victims.

Detective Constable Hollie Hughes, of Clacton CID, said: “These were really callous and distressing crimes targeting victims aged in their 70s to 90s.

“The fraudsters were very persuasive and claimed they were collecting cards from their victims’ homes due to the national restrictions on movement that were in place due to coronavirus.

“The judge heard Chaves was part of a planned and targeted fraud, with victims losing between £300 and £4,000 each.

“He had no regard for the distress it would cause his victims and I hope that this sentence will give them some justice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham will return from break with an FA Cup clash

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Health view: It’s vital children have free flu vaccine

CCG chairman, Dr Jagan John, urges parents to get children vaccinated against the flu.