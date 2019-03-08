Jailed: Dagenham man given life sentence for South Ockendon machete murder

Daniel Boakye, 32, of Western Green, Dagenham, received a life sentence with a minimum of 11 years and eight months at Basildon Crown Court, Picture: Essex Police Archant

A Dagenham man has been jailed for life for murdering a man with a machete in South Ockendon.

Daniel Boakye, 32, of Western Green, Dagenham, was told he must serve a minimum of 11 years and eight months when he was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court yesterday (Monday, October 21).

He also received six years for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and 18 months for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, both to run concurrently.

Boakye previously admitted the offences on December 19, 2017.

The court heard how just before 1pm on August 21, 2017, Boakye and Zakaria Lahrar, of Dee Close, Upminster, entered an address in Eden Green, South Ockendon.

Daniel Adger, 34, was attacked by Boakye with a machete as he sat in a chair.

Mr Adger then ran outside calling for help while Boakye continued to attack him with the machete causing injuries to his legs, body and head.

Passersby quickly came to his aid and attempted to dress Mr Adger's wounds but he died while being transferred to hospital.

Boakye and Lahrar left the scene in separate vehicles.

An extensive police investigation revealed the involvement of Boakye, 21-year-old Lahrar and a third person, Connal Cocker-Dawkins, of Denmark Street, Plaistow.

CCTV showed Lahrar and Cocker-Dawkins, 22, meeting at a hotel in Grays shortly after the murder.

Police investigation identified extensive telephone, CCTV and other evidence proving the involvement of Boakye and Lahrar in the attack and the supply of controlled drugs by Cocker-Dawkins.

Lahrar was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of murder at Basildon Crown Court in September 2018.

Cocker-Dawkins was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder but had previously pleaded guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine and was jailed for three years in March 2018.

Det Chief Insp Daniel Stoten said: "Daniel Adger was subjected to a violent attack and suffered terrible wounds which sadly led to his death.

"There have been some delays in Boakye's sentencing due to legal reasons but he has been in prison since his arrest.

"Boakye and Lahrar will now spend a long time in prison and I hope that this brings some comfort to Mr Adger's family.

"We will relentlessly pursue and bring to justice those that cause harm to others and we will not close any investigations until all of those responsible are held to account."