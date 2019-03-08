Kent police arrest Dagenham man for car thefts
PUBLISHED: 16:45 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 09 April 2019
Chief Constable Kent Police
A 42-year-old man from Dagenham has been arrested on suspicion on theft by Kent Police after being found near a stolen car with false licence plates.
When officers tracked down a stolen Range Rover to find it unattended in the parish of Barming, they followed-up reports about a suspicious vehicle in the area.
The car, a Hyundai i30, was found and with false number plates. It was also stolen.
A police dog found the car keys in a flower bed close by. The Dagenham man was spotted in a nearby garden and was arrested on suspicion of theft.
He has been released pending further investigation.
