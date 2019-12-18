Dagenham man charged with murder of brother-in-law Viorel Stefan faces court

The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey, on Old Bailey, central London. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A Dagenham man accused of murdering his brother-in-law has appeared in court.

Vasile Firanda, 59, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday charged with the murder of 49-year-old Viorel Stefan at their house in Marlborough Road on Saturday, December 14.

He was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 55-year-old woman, now named as his wife Mariana Firanda.

Prosecutor Julian Evans told the Old Bailey that Mr Stefan was Mrs Firanda's brother and that the two men had got into a heated argument late in the evening after they had been drinking.

Mr Evans said Mr Stefan and Mrs Firanda went into the kitchen but after Firanda began to bang on the door, his brother-in-law left the room.

Firanda then allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and tried to stab Mr Stefan, but stabbed his wife through the hand as she tried to protect her brother.

Mr Stefan then went to leave the room but Firanda stabbed him in the back, causing him to collapse, Mr Evans said.

He later died at the scene despite assistance from paramedics.

Firanda, who is originally from Romania and speaks little English, did not have an interpreter present for the court hearing.

He will appear again at the Old Bailey on Thursday for a repeat of the hearing with an interpreter present.