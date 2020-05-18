Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys
PUBLISHED: 14:11 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 18 May 2020
Archant
A man and a woman from Dagenham have been arrested after children’s toys were stolen in Brentwood, Essex.
Police stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road this morning (Monday, May 18) following reports it had been involved in the theft of children’s toys from a car on Selwood Road on May 10.
A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.
They remain in custody for questioning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it through the Essex Police website or call 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/66451/20.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
