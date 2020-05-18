Search

Advanced search

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

PUBLISHED: 14:11 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 18 May 2020

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A man and a woman from Dagenham have been arrested after children’s toys were stolen in Brentwood, Essex.

Police stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road this morning (Monday, May 18) following reports it had been involved in the theft of children’s toys from a car on Selwood Road on May 10.

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.

You may also want to watch:

The man was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it through the Essex Police website or call 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/66451/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Cause of warehouse fire under investigation

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Most Read

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Cause of warehouse fire under investigation

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Premier League clubs approve plans to resume training

West Ham United's training ground (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

West Ham goalkeeper David Martin delighted to be at his boyhood club

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin replaces Lukasz Fabianski after his injury during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask
Drive 24