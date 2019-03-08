Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a police pursuit in Dagenham ended with a crash into a stationary car.

Around 6.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 9), police on patrol in Dagenham asked a vehicle to stop but the driver refused to do so and a pursuit was initiated.

The car later crashed into a stationary vehicle on Fitzstephen Road and the occupants fled.

A police spokeswoman said: "The driver, a man aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He was taken to hospital as a precaution and later taken into custody at a north London police station where he remains."