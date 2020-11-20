‘Aggressive and agitated’ man arrested after smashing through front counter screen at Dagenham police station

A crime scene is in place at Dagenham police station after a man smashed through the protective screen at the front counter. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London Archant

An “aggressive” man was tasered after smashing up the front counter at Dagenham police station, causing it to be closed to the public overnight.

Dagenham police station in Rainham Road South. Picture: Google Dagenham police station in Rainham Road South. Picture: Google

Police say the man entered the 24-hour station Rainham Road South shortly after 10.30pm last night (Thursday, November 19) and “became increasingly aggressive and agitated towards staff and began trying to break (the) front counter screen.”

A spokesperson said: “He was very quickly arrested in the corridor on suspicion of criminal damage after managing to climb through the broken screen.

“Police taser was deployed.”

Residents were advised to go to their nearest alternative police station if needing to speak to police in person, or alternatively call 101, tweet @MetCC or visit met.police.uk to submit a crime report.

In an emergency, always call 999.