‘Aggressive and agitated’ man arrested after smashing through front counter screen at Dagenham police station
PUBLISHED: 08:38 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 20 November 2020
Archant
An “aggressive” man was tasered after smashing up the front counter at Dagenham police station, causing it to be closed to the public overnight.
Police say the man entered the 24-hour station Rainham Road South shortly after 10.30pm last night (Thursday, November 19) and “became increasingly aggressive and agitated towards staff and began trying to break (the) front counter screen.”
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson said: “He was very quickly arrested in the corridor on suspicion of criminal damage after managing to climb through the broken screen.
“Police taser was deployed.”
Residents were advised to go to their nearest alternative police station if needing to speak to police in person, or alternatively call 101, tweet @MetCC or visit met.police.uk to submit a crime report.
In an emergency, always call 999.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.