Murder charge following stabbing of a man at a house in Dagenham

Man due in court on murder charge after Dagenham stabbing, Scotland Yard confirms. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a house in Dagenham on Saturday night, Scotland Yard has confirmed today.

Quiet suburban Marlborough Road, off Lodge Avenue, where man died in stabbing at a house in Dagenham. Picture: Google Quiet suburban Marlborough Road, off Lodge Avenue, where man died in stabbing at a house in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Police were called by the Ambulance Service to the address in Marlborough Road at 10pm where they found 49-year-old Viorel Stefan bleeding from knife wounds injuries.

Paramedics and doctors at the scene fought to save his life. But Mr Stefan was declared dead at the house.

Detectives have now charged Vasile Firanda, 59, from Marlborough Road, with Mr Stefan's murder and with GBH of a 55-year-old woman.

Firanda is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Monday).