Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl
PUBLISHED: 07:42 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 08 April 2019
Archant
A man was stabbed repeatedly during a pub brawl in Dagenham on Friday night.
Officers were called to The Cross Keys in Crown Street shortly after 9pm.
Police attended the scene alongside paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, who airlifted the victim to an east London hospital.
His injuries are considered “non life-threatening”, according to Scotland Yard.
Police enquiries continue with no arrests made.