Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

PUBLISHED: 07:42 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 08 April 2019

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

A man was stabbed repeatedly during a pub brawl in Dagenham on Friday night.

Officers were called to The Cross Keys in Crown Street shortly after 9pm.

Police attended the scene alongside paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, who airlifted the victim to an east London hospital.

His injuries are considered “non life-threatening”, according to Scotland Yard.

Police enquiries continue with no arrests made.

