Dagenham teen arrested after £8,0000 worth of iPhones stolen

PUBLISHED: 16:56 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 28 December 2018

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

A boy from Dagenham was arrested on Boxing Day after £8,000 worth of phones were stolen.

The car, which was being driven with false plates. Picture: ERPUSThe car, which was being driven with false plates. Picture: ERPUS

Just before 6.30pm, Essex Road Policing Unit stopped a Nissan Micra in Chelmsford, Essex.

The three occupants were arrested in connection with the theft of phones from a shop in Norwich earlier that day.

They were driving with false number plates, and were thought to have stolen £8,000 worth of iPhones.

The 16-year-old from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of drugs.

A 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft, and a 17-year-old from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

They’ve all been released on bail until January 21.

