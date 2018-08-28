Dagenham teen arrested after £8,0000 worth of iPhones stolen
PUBLISHED: 16:56 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 28 December 2018
Archant
A boy from Dagenham was arrested on Boxing Day after £8,000 worth of phones were stolen.
The car, which was being driven with false plates. Picture: ERPUS
Just before 6.30pm, Essex Road Policing Unit stopped a Nissan Micra in Chelmsford, Essex.
The three occupants were arrested in connection with the theft of phones from a shop in Norwich earlier that day.
They were driving with false number plates, and were thought to have stolen £8,000 worth of iPhones.
The 16-year-old from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of drugs.
A 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft, and a 17-year-old from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
They’ve all been released on bail until January 21.