Dagenham teen among 28 people to be charged with drugs offences

Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A Dagenham teenager is among 28 people to be charged with drugs offences.

Haziz Kone, of Rugby Road, was due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court today (Friday, September 27) charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply drugs.

The 18-year-old was arrested yesterday (Thursday, September 26) as part of a two-day operation that saw warrants carried out across south London.