Driver fined almost £700 after cigarette butt was thrown out of her car

A cigarette tossed from a car has cost a Dagenham woman £689.

Council officers spotted the offence in Wood Lane, Dagenham on September 14 last year and served a notice on the registered owner of the car, Debra Ager, to identify who was driving at the time.

But Ms Ager failed to comply with the notice so was summoned to court.

She was fined £250 and a £30 victim surcharge - and also ordered to cough up £409 in costs to the council - at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on May 10.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Tossing rubbish from vehicles ruins the environment, and wastes taxpayers' money.

"This case sends out a strong message that we won't let up when it comes to pursuing people who commit offences, including littering from vehicles.

"If someone drives your vehicle and commits an offence, by law you must give their details - if you don't, we will prosecute you and you could receive a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record."

The council has introduced tougher penalties for so-called grime crime, including more than doubling the fine for fly-tipping to £400.