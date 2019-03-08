Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Driver fined almost £700 after cigarette butt was thrown out of her car

PUBLISHED: 09:44 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 13 June 2019

Council officers witnessed a cigarette being thrown out of a car in Wood Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google street view.

Council officers witnessed a cigarette being thrown out of a car in Wood Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google street view.

Archant

.

A cigarette tossed from a car has cost a Dagenham woman £689.

Council officers spotted the offence in Wood Lane, Dagenham on September 14 last year and served a notice on the registered owner of the car, Debra Ager, to identify who was driving at the time.

But Ms Ager failed to comply with the notice so was summoned to court.

You may also want to watch:

She was fined £250 and a £30 victim surcharge - and also ordered to cough up £409 in costs to the council - at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on May 10.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Tossing rubbish from vehicles ruins the environment, and wastes taxpayers' money.

"This case sends out a strong message that we won't let up when it comes to pursuing people who commit offences, including littering from vehicles.

"If someone drives your vehicle and commits an offence, by law you must give their details - if you don't, we will prosecute you and you could receive a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record."

The council has introduced tougher penalties for so-called grime crime, including more than doubling the fine for fly-tipping to £400.

Related articles

Most Read

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Search for boy, 11, missing after telling family he was going to the park

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Laviniu Tinea, 11. Picture: Met Police

Public consultation on plans to move New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Most Read

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Search for boy, 11, missing after telling family he was going to the park

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Laviniu Tinea, 11. Picture: Met Police

Public consultation on plans to move New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Lord’s hosts Chance to Shine Schools’ Open Day

Local schoolchildren enjoy the ICC Chance to Shine at Lord's (pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)

West Ham face daunting home clash with Manchester City on opening day of Premier League season

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and manager Pep Guardiola on stage with the trophy during the celebrations at the Etihad Stadium after securing the Premier League title earlier in the day with their win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Driver fined almost £700 after cigarette butt was thrown out of her car

Council officers witnessed a cigarette being thrown out of a car in Wood Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google street view.

Daggers mourn the loss of O’s boss Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Athletics: Barking Road Runners back in ELVIS action

Barking Road Runners at the latest ELVIS event
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists