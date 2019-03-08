Video

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have released CCTV footage of a robbery at a warehouse in Dagenham, in which a worker was threatened and tied up.

Three men broke into the warehouse in Messina Way on Sunday, January 6.

Footage released by the Met's Flying Squad today, Monday, July 29, shows the frightening attack, and a white Ford Transit van used by the suspects.

Upon entry to one of the warehouse bays, one of the men threatened a member of staff with a hammer.

They immediately tied his hands and ankles up with black cable ties, and took him through to a secure holding room.

Two of the suspects of a warehouse robbery in Messina Way, Dagenham. Pictures: Met Police Two of the suspects of a warehouse robbery in Messina Way, Dagenham. Pictures: Met Police

Two men sat the warehouse worker on a chair, with one of them showing him what appeared to be the butt of a firearm, which was tucked into his waistband.

Boxes of valuable mobile phones, chargers and electrical items were then stolen, before the pair left the secure area and joined a third man, who had been loading the stolen equipment into the van.

All three suspects left in the same white van, having only been at the location for around 10 minutes.

The employee was not injured but was left tied up.

The white van used in the warehouse robbery. Picture: Met Police The white van used in the warehouse robbery. Picture: Met Police

He was able to call for help and was eventually cut free by another member of staff, who called police.

The victim described one of the suspects as wearing a dark grey tracksuit with a hooded top and scarf covering his face, and the smell of stale alcohol on his breath.

The second suspect - the one who showed the worker what appeared to be a firearm - was described as wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a transparent mask attached to his face.

Det Con Conor Lynch, who is leading the investigation, said: "The white Ford Transit van seen in the CCTV we have released today has not yet been located as it had false number plates, and tracking it down is essential to our investigation.

"The victim found himself in a very frightening situation and we will continue to provide support throughout the process.

"We really need members of the public to look at this footage carefully and come forward if they believe they have any information at all.

"It could be the piece of evidence we are looking for that helps lead to the conviction of those involved.

"Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers."

Four men - aged 28, 29, 39 and 33 - and a 30-year-old woman were arrested in February in connection with the incident.

The four men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and the woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.

All five were subsequently released under investigation.

A fifth man - aged 25 - was arrested on Wednesday, July 25, on suspicion of a conspiracy to commit robbery.

He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flying Squad via 101 quoting reference Cad 5903/06Jan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.