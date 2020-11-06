Search

Dagenham woman charged with 15 theft offences after jewellery and phones stolen in Kent, Essex and Warwickshire

PUBLISHED: 09:11 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 06 November 2020

Lucretia Stanescu, 29, of Parsloes Avenue, appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 4 charged with 14 counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

Archant

A Dagenham woman has been charged with 15 theft offences after jewellery and phones were stolen across three counties.

Lucretia Stanescu, 29, of Parsloes Avenue, was arrested on Monday, November 2 and charged with two counts related to the theft of jewellery reported stolen in Tenterden three days earlier.

Ms Stanescu was also charged with 12 other counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

All but two of those other charges related to incidents in Deal, Dover, Whitstable, Canterbury, Maidstone, Warwickshire, Rochester and Gillingham over two weeks from October 5-19.

She is also accused of stealing a phone in Upminster on June 3 and in Grays on September 21.

Ms Stanescu appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 4 and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on December 7.

A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from the Dagenham area, were also arrested as part of the investigation and have been bailed until November 24.

