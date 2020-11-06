Dagenham woman charged with 15 theft offences after jewellery and phones stolen in Kent, Essex and Warwickshire

A Dagenham woman has been charged with 15 theft offences after jewellery and phones were stolen across three counties.

Lucretia Stanescu, 29, of Parsloes Avenue, was arrested on Monday, November 2 and charged with two counts related to the theft of jewellery reported stolen in Tenterden three days earlier.

Ms Stanescu was also charged with 12 other counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

All but two of those other charges related to incidents in Deal, Dover, Whitstable, Canterbury, Maidstone, Warwickshire, Rochester and Gillingham over two weeks from October 5-19.

She is also accused of stealing a phone in Upminster on June 3 and in Grays on September 21.

Ms Stanescu appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 4 and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on December 7.

A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from the Dagenham area, were also arrested as part of the investigation and have been bailed until November 24.